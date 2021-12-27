Central Securities (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 1,367 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 22,638 shares.The stock last traded at $43.19 and had previously closed at $42.51.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is a boost from Central Securities’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a yield of 1.9%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CET. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Central Securities by 14.7% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Central Securities by 4.0% in the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 10,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its stake in Central Securities by 6.9% in the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 27,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Central Securities by 42.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Central Securities in the second quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

Central Securities is a financial firm that provides investment and consulting services for various clients.

