Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Sets New 1-Year High at $3.78

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.78 and last traded at $3.63, with a volume of 3645 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.66.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CPYYY shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Centrica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centrica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Centrica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.04.

Centrica Plc engages in the provision of energy supply and services. The company was founded on March 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom.

