Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) traded down 3.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $52.00 and last traded at $52.00. 251 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 132,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.91.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centrus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Roth Capital raised shares of Centrus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

The company has a market cap of $737.01 million, a PE ratio of 50.05 and a beta of 2.50.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $2.53. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 24.88% and a negative return on equity of 44.73%. The company had revenue of $91.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.50 million. Analysts anticipate that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Centrus Energy news, CFO Philip O. Strawbridge sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $536,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $445,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,376 shares of company stock valued at $2,325,430. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Centrus Energy by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Centrus Energy by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Centrus Energy by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

About Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU)

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions segments. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers. The Technical Solutions segment offers advanced engineering, design, and manufacturing services to government and private sector customers, and is deploying advanced nuclear fuel production capabilities to power existing, and next-generation reactors around the world.

