Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Shares Gap Down to $18.17

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.17, but opened at $17.64. Century Therapeutics shares last traded at $16.32, with a volume of 2,992 shares.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IPSC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Century Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Century Therapeutics from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 15.12 and a quick ratio of 15.12.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.08). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Century Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 35.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC)

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

