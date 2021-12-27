Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Stock Holdings Increased by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,562 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 97.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 270 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 46.5% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 630 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $94.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.33.

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $103.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.46. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $57.28 and a one year high of $113.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($4.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($5.55). Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a positive return on equity of 46.71%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.84) earnings per share. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

