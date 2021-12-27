Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a utility company engaged in natural gas distribution and transmission, propane distribution and marketing, advanced information services and other related businesses.Chesapeake’s three natural gas distribution divisions serve residential, commercial and industrial customers in southern Delaware, Maryland’s Eastern Shore and Florida. The Company’s natural gas transmission subsidiary operates an interstate pipeline system that transports gas from various points in Pennsylvania to Delaware and Maryland distribution divisions. “

Shares of NYSE:CPK traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $142.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,484. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21 and a beta of 0.47. Chesapeake Utilities has a 12-month low of $99.64 and a 12-month high of $143.16.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $107.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.00 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 11.31%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the third quarter worth about $1,174,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 1.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 103,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,809,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $338,009,000 after purchasing an additional 38,269 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 5.3% during the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 36,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 57.4% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

