Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Davidson Investment Advisors

Davidson Investment Advisors grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 15.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 260,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 34,823 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 2.1% of Davidson Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Chevron were worth $26,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 196.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $627,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $8,824,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 388,301 shares of company stock valued at $44,547,412. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $116.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.79 and a 200-day moving average of $106.34. The company has a market cap of $224.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $83.89 and a one year high of $119.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.24.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

