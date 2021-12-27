Chimera Investment Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (NYSE:CIM)

Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th.

Chimera Investment has decreased its dividend by 30.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Chimera Investment has a payout ratio of 87.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Chimera Investment to earn $1.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.2%.

NYSE:CIM opened at $15.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. Chimera Investment has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $16.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.36.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $149.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.11 million. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 82.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Chimera Investment will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Chimera Investment stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 131.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 627,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 356,698 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.27% of Chimera Investment worth $9,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.72% of the company’s stock.

CIM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

