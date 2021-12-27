Chimera Investment Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (NYSE:CIM)

Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th.
Chimera Investment has decreased its dividend by 30.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Chimera Investment has a payout ratio of 87.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Chimera Investment to earn $1.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.2%.
NYSE:CIM opened at $15.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. Chimera Investment has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $16.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.36.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Chimera Investment stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 131.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 627,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 356,698 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.27% of Chimera Investment worth $9,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.72% of the company’s stock.
CIM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.
Chimera Investment Company Profile
Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.
