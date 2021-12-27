Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Trading Down 4.1%

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)’s stock price traded down 4.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.62 and last traded at $16.72. 11,746 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,935,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.43.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley raised their price target on Cinemark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cinemark in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.58.

Get Cinemark alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.43.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.05. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 131.22% and a negative net margin of 70.88%. The company had revenue of $434.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1124.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 8,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $145,542.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNK. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cinemark by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,294,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221,393 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Cinemark by 1,283.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,506,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324,996 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Cinemark in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,815,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cinemark by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,504,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cinemark by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,853,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,029,000 after acquiring an additional 765,300 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cinemark (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.