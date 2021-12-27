Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $457.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.06% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “In the past three months, Cintas' shares have outperformed the industry. The company is poised to gain from strength in personal protective equipment, first aid cabinet service, uniform direct sale, and fire protection services businesses. Its shareholder-friendly policies raise its attractiveness. In second-quarter fiscal 2022, the company's earnings and sales surpassed the respective estimates by 5.34% and 0.86%. For fiscal 2022, it expects revenues of $7.63-$7.70 billion, above the previously stated $7.58-$7.67 billion. Earnings are expected to be $10.70-$10.95 per share, above $10.60-$10.90 mentioned earlier. However, high tax rates are predicted to lower earnings in the year. The persistence of woes related to high labor and energy expenses might be concerning. The stock currently looks overvalued compared with the industry.”

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays raised their price target on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cintas from $365.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $428.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $435.00 on Monday. Cintas has a fifty-two week low of $314.62 and a fifty-two week high of $461.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $436.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $405.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $44.98 billion, a PE ratio of 41.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.48.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. Cintas had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cintas will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 21,154 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.99, for a total transaction of $8,546,004.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 20,227 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.14, for a total value of $7,871,134.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,392 shares of company stock worth $17,617,203 in the last ninety days. 14.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 78,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,956,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 14,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,497,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

