Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Front Barnett Associates LLC

Front Barnett Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 168,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the quarter. Citigroup makes up approximately 1.2% of Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $11,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Syverson Strege & Co raised its stake in Citigroup by 3,181.8% during the third quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. blooom inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in Citigroup by 91.5% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

C has been the topic of a number of research reports. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.65.

In other news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,014,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C stock opened at $60.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $122.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.40 and a 1-year high of $80.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.79.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.07%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

