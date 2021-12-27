Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCZ. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $189,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 32,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 11.9% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 246,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 412,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,555,000 after acquiring an additional 15,246 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

SCZ opened at $72.30 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.22. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $67.64 and a 12-month high of $79.23.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This is a boost from iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.71.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.