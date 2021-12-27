Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,741 shares during the quarter. iShares Residential Real Estate ETF comprises about 1.8% of Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned 1.40% of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF worth $15,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in REZ. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $611,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,286,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 99,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,552,000 after purchasing an additional 19,910 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 277.5% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 25,866 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF stock opened at $95.05 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.40. iShares Residential Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $65.20 and a 12 month high of $95.66.

