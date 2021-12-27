Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,299 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.26% of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF worth $8,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKF. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 472.1% in the third quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 421,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,802,000 after purchasing an additional 347,776 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,532,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,901,000 after buying an additional 192,194 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the second quarter valued at $7,768,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the third quarter valued at $5,770,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 8,449.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 86,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after buying an additional 85,341 shares during the last quarter.

Get ARK Fintech Innovation ETF alerts:

Shares of ARKF opened at $41.78 on Monday. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $38.50 and a 1-year high of $64.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.77.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.