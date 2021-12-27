Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Has $287,000 Stock Position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 27,285.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,159,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,755,000 after buying an additional 1,155,532 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 576,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,367,000 after purchasing an additional 8,805 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 4.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 573,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,818,000 after purchasing an additional 22,931 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 22.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 466,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,527,000 after purchasing an additional 86,690 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 35.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 376,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,005,000 after purchasing an additional 98,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CRSP. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $160.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.69.

NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $82.15 on Monday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12 month low of $67.15 and a 12 month high of $220.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.01 and its 200-day moving average is $110.71.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.08. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 45.64% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $0.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 million. As a group, research analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

