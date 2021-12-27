Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Sells 50 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 317.0% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 56,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,526,000 after acquiring an additional 42,941 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 28,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.3% during the second quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 11,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,624,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,445,469,000 after purchasing an additional 487,680 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $456.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $444.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $421.96. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $335.60 and a 52-week high of $463.68.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

