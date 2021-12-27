Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Sells 73 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VBK. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 733.3% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 52,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 29.8% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 28.7% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VBK opened at $281.34 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $288.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.70. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $255.23 and a 1 year high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.