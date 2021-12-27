Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 840,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,804 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $49,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 16.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the second quarter valued at $17,729,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the second quarter valued at $27,140,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the second quarter valued at $1,912,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 127.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,755,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,121,000 after buying an additional 984,463 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CCEP shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Sunday, September 5th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.37.

NYSE CCEP opened at $55.23 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.54 and a 200-day moving average of $57.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1-year low of $44.33 and a 1-year high of $63.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.73%.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

