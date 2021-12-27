Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 15,402 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,402 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $5,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Cloudflare by 4.9% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in Cloudflare by 4.2% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Cloudflare by 11.0% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 2.1% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

NET stock opened at $137.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a current ratio of 8.51. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.96 and a 52 week high of $221.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $176.70 and its 200 day moving average is $139.31. The firm has a market cap of $44.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -196.10 and a beta of 0.66.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $172.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

NET has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $122.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Cloudflare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cloudflare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.98.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.43, for a total transaction of $2,288,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total transaction of $4,486,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 821,240 shares of company stock valued at $134,588,496 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.