Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $5.02 Million Stock Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,150 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February were worth $5,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 6,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC boosted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 27,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 87,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares during the last quarter.

PFEB stock opened at $29.16 on Monday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February has a 52-week low of $26.12 and a 52-week high of $29.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.00.

