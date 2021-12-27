Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,853 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.07% of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $4,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 98,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,982,000 after buying an additional 8,758 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 71,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 653.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period.

NASDAQ CSF opened at $63.41 on Monday. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $49.16 and a one year high of $66.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.26.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.191 dividend. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%.

