Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,726 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $4,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in VMware in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in VMware by 346.3% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 183 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in VMware in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in VMware by 147.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in VMware in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VMW. Barclays reduced their price objective on VMware from $163.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on VMware from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on VMware from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on VMware from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on VMware from $172.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VMware has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.18.

In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,266 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total value of $342,505.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

VMW stock opened at $116.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.80 and a 12-month high of $172.00. The firm has a market cap of $48.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.62.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. VMware had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 16.05%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. VMware’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $27.40 dividend. This is a boost from VMware’s previous dividend of $26.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

