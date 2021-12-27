Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 694 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF were worth $4,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

PSCH stock opened at $180.84 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.15. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $166.02 and a 12 month high of $199.88.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

