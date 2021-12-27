Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Receives $32.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.50.

Several analysts recently commented on MGDDY shares. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.48. 64,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,126. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a fifty-two week low of $24.95 and a fifty-two week high of $34.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.74.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

