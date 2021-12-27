Comparing Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) and Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY)

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) and Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.1% of Advantage Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Galp Energia, SGPS shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Advantage Energy and Galp Energia, SGPS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advantage Energy $179.21 million 5.77 -$212.04 million $0.04 135.54 Galp Energia, SGPS $12.30 billion 0.65 -$664.29 million ($0.10) -48.00

Advantage Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Galp Energia, SGPS. Galp Energia, SGPS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Advantage Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Advantage Energy and Galp Energia, SGPS, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advantage Energy 0 1 9 0 2.90 Galp Energia, SGPS 1 3 5 0 2.44

Advantage Energy currently has a consensus target price of $8.19, suggesting a potential upside of 51.14%. Galp Energia, SGPS has a consensus target price of $10.30, suggesting a potential upside of 114.58%. Given Galp Energia, SGPS’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Galp Energia, SGPS is more favorable than Advantage Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Advantage Energy and Galp Energia, SGPS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advantage Energy 4.35% 3.04% 2.03% Galp Energia, SGPS -0.93% 6.21% 2.01%

Risk & Volatility

Advantage Energy has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Galp Energia, SGPS has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Advantage Energy beats Galp Energia, SGPS on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and liquids. It focuses its operation in Glacier, Wembley, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta. The company was founded on January 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Galp Energia, SGPS

Galp Energia SGPS SA engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream; Refining and Midstream; Commercial; and Renewables and New Businesses. The Upstream segment includes exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons, mainly focused on Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola. The Refining and Midstream segment owns refineries in Portugal, and also includes all activities relating to the wholesale marketing of oil products, gas, and electricity. The Commercial segment encompasses the area of retail to final customers of oil, gas, and electricity. The Renewables and New Businesses segment covers Galp’s presence in the renewable energies industry. The company was founded on April 22, 1999 and is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal.

