Comparing Information Analysis (IAIC) and Its Competitors

Information Analysis (OTCMKTS: IAIC) is one of 389 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Information Analysis to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Information Analysis has a beta of 3.25, indicating that its share price is 225% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Information Analysis’ rivals have a beta of -2.24, indicating that their average share price is 324% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Information Analysis and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Information Analysis 3.72% 18.48% 9.33% Information Analysis Competitors -126.35% -143.67% -5.84%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Information Analysis and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Information Analysis 0 0 0 0 N/A Information Analysis Competitors 2505 12732 23601 641 2.57

As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 22.63%. Given Information Analysis’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Information Analysis has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.2% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 23.8% of Information Analysis shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Information Analysis and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Information Analysis $13.90 million $410,000.00 107.03 Information Analysis Competitors $1.76 billion $338.44 million -37.33

Information Analysis’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Information Analysis. Information Analysis is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Information Analysis beats its rivals on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Information Analysis

Information Analysis, Inc. provides information technology services. The firm engages in the business of modernizing client information systems, developing and maintaining information technology systems, and performing consulting services to government and commercial organizations. It specializes in legacy systems modernization, ebusiness solutions, enterprise portals, system migration and re-hosting services, and enterprise application integration. The company was founded by Sandor Rosenberg in 1979 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

