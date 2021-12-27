Compton Financial Group LLC Has $41.03 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Compton Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 552,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,051 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 17.5% of Compton Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Compton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $41,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of IEFA opened at $74.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.35 and a 200-day moving average of $75.67. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.