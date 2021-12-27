Compton Financial Group LLC Sells 500 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Compton Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 0.1% of Compton Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Compton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 196.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 66.7% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $627,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $8,824,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 388,301 shares of company stock worth $44,547,412 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist increased their target price on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.24.

Chevron stock opened at $116.26 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.34. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $83.89 and a twelve month high of $119.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $224.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.28.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 103.47%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

