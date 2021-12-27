Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) by 80.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,670,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 745,937 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Conduent were worth $11,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Conduent by 1.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 96,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Conduent by 13.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Conduent by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 45,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Conduent by 4.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 74,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Conduent by 0.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 667,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,010,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CNDT. Maxim Group raised shares of Conduent to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Conduent from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Conduent from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.58.

CNDT stock opened at $5.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.18 and a beta of 1.92. Conduent Incorporated has a 52 week low of $4.54 and a 52 week high of $8.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Conduent had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Conduent Profile

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

