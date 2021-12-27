Contrasting Copa (NYSE:CPA) and LATAM Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ)

Copa (NYSE:CPA) and LATAM Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Copa and LATAM Airlines Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Copa 0 2 5 1 2.88 LATAM Airlines Group 1 1 0 0 1.50

Copa currently has a consensus target price of $98.83, suggesting a potential upside of 19.89%. Given Copa’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Copa is more favorable than LATAM Airlines Group.

Profitability

This table compares Copa and LATAM Airlines Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Copa -22.24% -13.66% -4.11% LATAM Airlines Group -76.03% N/A -18.61%

Risk and Volatility

Copa has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LATAM Airlines Group has a beta of 1.84, suggesting that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.2% of Copa shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.4% of LATAM Airlines Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of LATAM Airlines Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Copa and LATAM Airlines Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Copa $801.00 million 4.36 -$607.06 million ($5.72) -14.41 LATAM Airlines Group $3.92 billion 0.06 -$4.55 billion ($4.72) -0.09

Copa has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LATAM Airlines Group. Copa is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LATAM Airlines Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Copa beats LATAM Airlines Group on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It involves in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities. The company was founded on May 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Panama.

LATAM Airlines Group Company Profile

LATAM Airlines Group SA is holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger air transportation and cargo services. The Air Transportation segment corresponds to the route network for air transport. The Multiplus Coalition and Loyalty Program segment offers a coalition system, interrelated among its members, along with being a government entity with a separately business and not directly related to air transport. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Las Condes, Chile.

