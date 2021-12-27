Contrasting County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) & Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN)

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) and Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for County Bancorp and Marlin Business Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score County Bancorp 0 3 2 0 2.40 Marlin Business Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

County Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $31.77, indicating a potential downside of 9.88%. Given County Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe County Bancorp is more favorable than Marlin Business Services.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares County Bancorp and Marlin Business Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio County Bancorp $69.72 million 3.08 $5.48 million $3.04 11.60 Marlin Business Services $103.36 million 2.69 $340,000.00 $3.14 7.37

County Bancorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Marlin Business Services. Marlin Business Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than County Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

County Bancorp has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marlin Business Services has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.4% of County Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.2% of Marlin Business Services shares are held by institutional investors. 25.1% of County Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of Marlin Business Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

County Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Marlin Business Services pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. County Bancorp pays out 13.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Marlin Business Services pays out 17.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. County Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares County Bancorp and Marlin Business Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets County Bancorp 27.50% 11.73% 1.28% Marlin Business Services 45.85% 19.46% 3.96%

About County Bancorp

County Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company was founded by William C. Censky, Timothy J. Schneider, Wayne D. Mueller and Mark R. Binversie in May 1996 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, WI.

About Marlin Business Services

Marlin Business Services Corp. provides credit products and services to small businesses. Its products and services include loans and leases for the acquisition of commercial equipment and working capital loans. The company was founded on August 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Mount Laurel, NJ.

