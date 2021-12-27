Contrasting Item 9 Labs (OTC:INLB) and Remedent (OTCMKTS:REMI)

Item 9 Labs (OTC:INLB) and Remedent (OTCMKTS:REMI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Item 9 Labs and Remedent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Item 9 Labs -49.00% -12.20% -10.29% Remedent N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Item 9 Labs and Remedent, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Item 9 Labs 0 0 1 0 3.00 Remedent 0 0 0 0 N/A

Item 9 Labs presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 236.13%. Given Item 9 Labs’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Item 9 Labs is more favorable than Remedent.

Risk and Volatility

Item 9 Labs has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Remedent has a beta of -0.56, meaning that its stock price is 156% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Item 9 Labs and Remedent’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Item 9 Labs $8.12 million 13.45 -$12.27 million N/A N/A Remedent $1.06 million 4.32 -$860,000.00 N/A N/A

Remedent has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Item 9 Labs.

Summary

Item 9 Labs beats Remedent on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Item 9 Labs

Item 9 Labs Corp. focused on development, manufacturing and distribution of nasal breathing and intra-nasal delivery devices. The Company’s Air Allergy is a discreet personal filter which protects from irritating airborne allergens. Air Sleep/Snore provides drug-free relief for congestion and snoring caused by nasal breathing difficulties. Item 9 Labs Corp., formerly known as Airware Labs Corp, is headquartered in Southern Arizona, United States.

About Remedent

Remedent, Inc. engages in the research, development, and manufacturing of oral care and cosmetic dentistry products. Its products include river 8, prefab veneer, and condor. The company was founded on September 30, 1996 and is headquartered in Ghent, Belgium.

