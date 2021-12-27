Contrasting Kentucky Bancshares (KTYB) & Its Rivals

Kentucky Bancshares (OTCMKTS: KTYB) is one of 320 public companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Kentucky Bancshares to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Kentucky Bancshares has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kentucky Bancshares’ rivals have a beta of 0.54, meaning that their average stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Kentucky Bancshares and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Kentucky Bancshares $58.66 million $11.70 million 18.54 Kentucky Bancshares Competitors $1.21 billion $218.31 million 12.22

Kentucky Bancshares’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Kentucky Bancshares. Kentucky Bancshares is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.9% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.0% of Kentucky Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Kentucky Bancshares and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kentucky Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Kentucky Bancshares Competitors 2151 8954 7253 510 2.32

As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 10.20%. Given Kentucky Bancshares’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kentucky Bancshares has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Kentucky Bancshares and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kentucky Bancshares 21.39% 9.86% 1.00% Kentucky Bancshares Competitors 28.83% 12.43% 1.27%

Dividends

Kentucky Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Kentucky Bancshares pays out 36.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.2% and pay out 25.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Kentucky Bancshares lags its rivals as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Summary

Kentucky Bancshares rivals beat Kentucky Bancshares on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

About Kentucky Bancshares

Kentucky Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Kentucky Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit, safe deposits, interest and noninterest bearing deposits, and time deposits. The company also offers commercial, agricultural, and real estate loans to small-to-medium-sized industrial, service, and agricultural businesses; and residential mortgages, installments, and other loans to individual and other non-commercial customers. In addition, it provides credit cards and other consumer-oriented financial services; brokerage services, annuities, life and long-term care insurance, personal trust, and agency services; and Internet banking services, such as bill payment. The company has operations in Bourbon, Clark, Elliott, Fayette, Harrison, Jessamine, Madison, Rowan, Scott, Woodford, and other counties in Kentucky. Kentucky Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Paris, Kentucky.

