Cosmos (ATOM) Achieves Market Cap of $6.96 Billion

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. During the last week, Cosmos has traded up 45.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for about $30.75 or 0.00060636 BTC on popular exchanges. Cosmos has a market cap of $6.96 billion and approximately $680.75 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,635.24 or 0.99845329 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004671 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004637 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00033444 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $765.39 or 0.01509247 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003896 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 284,010,631 coins and its circulating supply is 226,226,028 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos . Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network . Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

Cosmos Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.