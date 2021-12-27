Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Holdings Cut by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,548 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $550.37 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $522.26 and a 200-day moving average of $463.86. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $566.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $244.05 billion, a PE ratio of 47.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 925 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $540.13 per share, with a total value of $499,620.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,218 shares of company stock worth $6,249,652 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on COST shares. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $534.30.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.