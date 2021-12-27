Costello Asset Management INC Has $5.78 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Costello Asset Management INC boosted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,868 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 3.7% of Costello Asset Management INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,238,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,640,105 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $224,630,000 after acquiring an additional 16,993 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 505,064 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $69,173,000 after acquiring an additional 8,582 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 243,162 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,303,000 after acquiring an additional 27,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 31,229 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $176.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.21 and a 52-week high of $182.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.68.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $24,645,505.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 13th. Evercore ISI raised Apple to a “top pick” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.06.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

