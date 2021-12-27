Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.83% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Couchbase Inc. provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc. is based in Santa Clara, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BASE. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Couchbase from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Couchbase from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on Couchbase from $52.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Couchbase from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Couchbase from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:BASE traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.89. The stock had a trading volume of 461,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,714. Couchbase has a 12 month low of $21.01 and a 12 month high of $52.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.81.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $30.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.84) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Couchbase will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the third quarter worth about $33,534,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the third quarter worth about $31,974,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the third quarter worth about $21,768,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the third quarter worth about $18,290,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Couchbase in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,863,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

About Couchbase

