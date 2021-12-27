CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The aerospace company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of CPI Aerostructures stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.49. The stock had a trading volume of 373,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,218. The company has a market cap of $30.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.64 and a beta of 1.84. CPI Aerostructures has a 1 year low of $2.17 and a 1 year high of $7.00.

About CPI Aerostructures

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the manufacture of structural assemblies, integrated systems, and kitted components for the international aerospace and defense markets. Its products are used by customers in the production of fixed wing aircraft, helicopters, electronic warfare systems, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems, missiles.

