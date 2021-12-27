CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The aerospace company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of CPI Aerostructures stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.49. The stock had a trading volume of 373,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,218. The company has a market cap of $30.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.64 and a beta of 1.84. CPI Aerostructures has a 1 year low of $2.17 and a 1 year high of $7.00.
About CPI Aerostructures
Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?
Receive News & Ratings for CPI Aerostructures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Aerostructures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.