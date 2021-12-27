CREDIT (CREDIT) Market Capitalization Tops $11,735.54

CREDIT (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 27th. CREDIT has a market cap of $11,735.54 and $39,881.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CREDIT has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CREDIT coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CREDIT Coin Profile

CREDIT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra. CREDIT’s official website is terra-credit.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

Buying and Selling CREDIT

