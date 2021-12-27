Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Shares Up 4.6%

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) shares shot up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.00 and last traded at $5.00. 86,003 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,465,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.78.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CPG. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. CIBC boosted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$9.00 to C$9.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet raised Crescent Point Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crescent Point Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.25.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.80 and a 200-day moving average of $4.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $673.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.40 million. Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 78.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPG. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 32.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 52,228,639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $236,329,000 after buying an additional 12,719,056 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 28,271,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $127,923,000 after acquiring an additional 11,568,811 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP increased its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 5,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 564.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,682,235 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,362,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

About Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.