Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Boosts Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 388,502 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $32,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVS. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 5.1% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,706 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 29.5% during the second quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,709 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 2.5% during the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 30,599 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in CVS Health by 13.8% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 460,836 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,452,000 after purchasing an additional 55,957 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.3% in the second quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 51,618 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $101.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.33 and a 200 day moving average of $87.22. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $67.08 and a 1 year high of $102.22.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $7,282,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CVS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on CVS Health from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on CVS Health from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.18.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

