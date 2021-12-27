Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 2.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 158,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $24,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 10.8% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 24.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at $227,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 187,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,539,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Shares of TRV opened at $154.65 on Monday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.12 and a fifty-two week high of $163.29. The company has a market capitalization of $38.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.70%.

Several research firms recently commented on TRV. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.73.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 5,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total value of $950,207.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total transaction of $960,019.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,570 shares of company stock valued at $4,289,845 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.