Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $94.96 Million Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 3.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 817,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,891 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 2.7% of Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $94,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 82.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,787,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,883,000 after buying an additional 1,713,987 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 25.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,067,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $593,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,485 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,166,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,074,343,000 after acquiring an additional 996,664 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,122,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,772,342,000 after acquiring an additional 696,922 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,420,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $400,887,000 after acquiring an additional 456,326 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $116.44 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.74. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $115.12 and a one year high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

