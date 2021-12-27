Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Raises Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 496,430 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 26,195 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $12,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Williams Companies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,000,491 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,563,000 after buying an additional 24,879 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 21.4% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 67,898 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 11,970 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 35.5% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 4.1% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 21,077 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 104.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,539,620 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,877,000 after purchasing an additional 787,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WMB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.09.

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,231,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WMB stock opened at $25.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.48. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.85 and a 12 month high of $29.89. The company has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.42.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 200.00%.

Williams Companies announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the pipeline company to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

