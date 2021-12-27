Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 2,488 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,488 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $38,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 42.8% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 41.4% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 61.6% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 154.1% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $178.66 per share, for a total transaction of $198,312.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CCI. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Crown Castle International from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $192.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lowered Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.67.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $199.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $146.15 and a twelve month high of $204.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $185.67 and its 200-day moving average is $189.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.81, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.43.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Crown Castle International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. This is an increase from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is 194.06%.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.