Critical Survey: Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) and Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD)

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) and Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.7% of Apyx Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.3% of Repro Med Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of Apyx Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.0% of Repro Med Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Apyx Medical and Repro Med Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apyx Medical 0 0 3 0 3.00 Repro Med Systems 0 2 0 0 2.00

Apyx Medical presently has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 29.67%. Repro Med Systems has a consensus price target of $4.25, suggesting a potential upside of 30.77%. Given Repro Med Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Repro Med Systems is more favorable than Apyx Medical.

Profitability

This table compares Apyx Medical and Repro Med Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apyx Medical -34.05% -24.87% -20.80% Repro Med Systems -20.56% -6.93% -6.25%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Apyx Medical and Repro Med Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apyx Medical $27.71 million 16.25 -$11.90 million ($0.42) -31.21 Repro Med Systems $24.18 million 5.99 -$1.21 million ($0.10) -32.50

Repro Med Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Apyx Medical. Repro Med Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Apyx Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Apyx Medical has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Repro Med Systems has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Apyx Medical

Apyx Medical Corp. operates as an energy-based medical technology company. The firm engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a range of electrosurgical products and technologies, as well as related medical products used the offices of doctors, surgery centers, and hospitals worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacture (OME). The company was founded by Andrew Makrides in 1978 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

About Repro Med Systems

Repro-Med Systems, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of proprietary medical devices. Its product portfolio includes FREEDOM60, FreedomEdge syringe drivers, Precision Flow Rate Tubing, and HIgH-Flo Subcutaneous Safety Needle Sets. The company was founded by Andrew I. Sealfon and Adrian W. Zorgniotti on March 24, 1980 and is headquartered in Chester, NY.

