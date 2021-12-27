Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.69.

CROMF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.75 to C$19.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th.

Get Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

CROMF opened at $14.07 on Monday. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $11.17 and a one year high of $15.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.24.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It invests in retail stores, offices, and commercial mixed-use buildings. It also acquires grocery and drug store anchored retail properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2006 and is headquartered in New Glasgow, Canada.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.