Crown 1-Day Volume Reaches $1,201.00 (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. In the last week, Crown has traded 18.4% higher against the US dollar. One Crown coin can now be bought for $0.0550 or 0.00000109 BTC on major exchanges. Crown has a market cap of $1.58 million and approximately $1,201.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Crown

CRW is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 28,734,773 coins. The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Buying and Selling Crown

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

