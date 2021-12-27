Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 26,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,533,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 276,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,048,000 after acquiring an additional 45,412 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 19,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CCI opened at $199.39 on Monday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $204.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.18 billion, a PE ratio of 65.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $185.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.31.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 194.06%.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $178.66 per share, with a total value of $198,312.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $192.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Crown Castle International from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer downgraded Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.67.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

