Crowny Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $216,193.00 (CRWNY)

Crowny (CURRENCY:CRWNY) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. Crowny has a total market cap of $4.38 million and $216,193.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Crowny has traded 22.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Crowny coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0147 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.38 or 0.00059103 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,915.24 or 0.07877149 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.45 or 0.00077365 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,735.07 or 1.00062983 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00053296 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00007905 BTC.

About Crowny

Crowny’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 297,647,246 coins. Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio

Crowny Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crowny should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crowny using one of the exchanges listed above.

